CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Planning a weekend getaway or mini staycation in June? Here are some festivals happening in West Virginia that you should definitely mark on your calendar.

Mountain Music Festival – June 1-3

Featuring more than 20 bands, this Fayette County festival is a must for West Virginia music lovers. Some of the highlight performers include Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, The Infamous Stringdusters, Andy Frasco, Big Something and Rising Appalachia. The festival will also feature Flow Performers, fire performances by Dragoonis Flame Presents and more than 30 vendors. Festival organizers also encourage festivalgoers to take advantage of other nearby activities like whitewater rafting.

All VIP passes and some General Admission passes are already sold out, so buy your tickets as soon as possible. Saturday day passes are $99, and passes for Friday and Saturday are $169.

Weston Carp Festival – June 9-10

The Weston Carp Festival is an angler’s dream, but it isn’t just for fishermen. Friday, the event will include the fishing tournament, live music, bounce houses, food trucks and a “movie on the lawn.” On Saturday, the music and food trucks continue alongside a kayak float, 5K run, boat races and awards. A full schedule is available on WV Tourism’s website.

Weston Carp Festival weigh-in in 2022 (WBOY Image)

Summerfest – June 10

Summerfest at the Tamarack in Beckley is putting on a “all-day, indoor-outdoor festival” on Saturday, June 10. The free event will feature live music, food trucks, local beer and art and artist demonstrations. Entertainment is scheduled from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. “Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy outdoor concerts!” More information, including lists of specific performers, artists and vendors, is available on the Facebook event.

Almost Heaven BBQ Bash – June 16-17

Calling all barbecue and beer lovers! Buckhannon is hosting the Almost Heaven BBQ bash at Jawbone Park in downtown Buckhannon on June 16 and 17. The main draw is, of course, the food, including barbecue, homemade ice cream, donuts, deep-fried items and other sandwiches. There are also other attractions like live music, WV Raptor Exhibit, artisan vendors, sand art and a “Piglet Zone” for the kids, as well as a corn hole tournament and a raffle. Admission and parking for the event are both free. A full schedule and more information are available here.

Almost Heaven BBQ Bash in 2019 (WBOY image)

WV Wild and Wonderful Celtic Festival and Highland Games – June 17

The West Virginia Wild and Wonderful Celtic Festival and Highland Games is set to kick off June 17 for the first time at 4H Camp Pioneer in Beverly. According to the event website, it will include Celtic food and merchandise vendors, Celtic music and storytellers, and a beer garden; family activities such as blacksmithing and sheep herding and “Children’s Corner,” including games, arts and crafts and “Catch a Nessie” are also on the agenda.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and there are discounts for those under 5, over 70 as well as veterans and military members.

West Virginia Renaissance Festival – Every weekend in June

The West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg is too good for just one weekend. The festival will have a different theme each weekend: Celtic Crossing, Pirates Landing, Beer & Barbarians and Bacchanalia. Each week will have “Savory foods and West Virginia local brews will tempt your appetite,” and “Artisans and merchants of all sorts will market their wares!” There will also be music, a petting farm with unicorns and dragons and other entertainment acts.

Tickets are $18 per day and can be purchased online. For the first weekend (Celtic Crossing) on June 3 and 4, veterans, military and first responders get free admission.