CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Spring is now in full swing, and West Virginia has several niche festivals coming up in the month of May to help celebrate the warm weather.

Strawberry Festival – Buckhannon

One of West Virginia’s biggest spring festivals, the Strawberry Festival will take place from May 13 to 21 this year. Each day will feature a strawberry menu as well as unique activities, from a carnival to gospel songs to boat races. With no entry fee, you can enjoy all four parades. The festival also announced that this year, it is bringing back its fireworks finale. More information is available here.

Three Rivers Festival – Fairmont

This year’s WV Three Rivers Festival takes place May 25 to 27 at Palatine Park in Fairmont. Parades, live entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors and a fireworks show are all on the schedule. “Monongahela, Tygart and the West Fork River will lead you to a weekend of fun to kick off your summer here in Fairmont,” the event’s website said. One unique event you can look forward to at the festival is the annual pepperoni roll-eating world championship.

The Woodchopping Festival is in Webster County. (WBOY Image)

Woodchopping Festival – Webster Springs

Yes, it’s a festival about chopping wood, and the best chopper takes home the “Southeastern US World Championship Woodchopper” title. Other activities at the family-friendly event include the West Virginia State Championship Fireman’s Rodeo, a turkey calling contest, and car and motorcycle shows, according to the visit Webster County website. A full list of events for the 2023 festival is available here.

Martinsburg Wine Festival

This one-day festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 20. West Virginia wineries, food vendors and live music, including from artists Cazhmire and Raised on Analogue, are all on the itinerary.

Cheat River Festival – Albright

This two-day festival is a major fundraiser for the Friends of the Cheat, an organization that works to restore and preserve the Cheat River watershed. Entertainment includes a number of Appalachian musicians, an art market, 5K and down water races, and a variety of food and merchandise vendors. “Rain or shine, Cheat Fest is always a good time!” the event website said.

Clarksburg Music Fest

Join the party to benefit the Historic Clarksburg, WV Cemetery Preservation Alliance and Wreaths Across America. The all-day music event will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 and feature music artists Puddle of Mud, Trapt, Saving Abel, Tantric, Flaw, Stone Senate, Dixie Duncan, Last Years Model and Fall of Babylon. More information is available at the Facebook event link here.

If you’re still looking for weekend activities for the end of April, the Ramps and Rails festival in Elkins is scheduled for April 29.