CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – More than $8 million was announced to support fire departments across West Virginia. U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday. A total of $8,121,688 will go to the departments.

The following departments will receive funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG):

$1,000,000 – Sutton Volunteer Fire Department (Braxton County)

$715,733 – Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company (Hardy County)

$619,047 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County)

$488,985 – Winfield Volunteer Fire Department (Putnam County)

$476,190 – South Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Pendleton County)

$431,818 – Bedington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (Berkeley County)

$404,185 – Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (Kanawha County)

$338,009 – City of Wheeling (Ohio/Marshall County)

$320,388 – Jackson’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department (Lewis County)

$237,580 – West Side Volunteer Fire Department (Kanawha County)

$204,761 – Ravenswood Volunteer Fire Department (Jackson County)

$200,380 – White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services (Greenbrier County)

$170,128 – East Fork Volunteer Fire Department (Mingo County)

$167,047 – City of Saint Marys (Pleasants County)

$159,753 – Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department (Nicholas County)

$148,909 – Nicholas County Commission (Nicholas County)

$145,146 – Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (Nicholas County)

$103,809 – Short Gap Volunteer Fire Company (Mineral County)

$84,761 – Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department (Wood County)

$52,377 – Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department (Doddridge County)

$49,523 – Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department (Mason County)

$47,404 – Maysville Volunteer Fire Company (Grant County)

$35,497 – Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department (Summers County)

$9,523 – Ohio River Road Volunteer Fire Department (Cabell County)

And the following will receive funding through Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER):

$1,510,735 – Folsom Volunteer Fire Department (Wetzel County)

“Our firefighters are on the front lines each and every day in West Virginia, and they courageously provide services that we rely on to keep our communities and residents safe. That’s why it is essential that we continue to make sure that these men and women have the resources they need to do their job effectively and safely,” Capito said.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $8.1 million to support fire departments, firefighters and additional first responders across the state, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding.