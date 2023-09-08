CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and West Virginia flags at state-owned facilities to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11, for Patriot Day and Heroes Day, commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Justice, Patriot Day is “the national acknowledgment that honors the memory of the Americans lost on September 11, 2001, and pays tribute to all of the Patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of our freedom.”

Heroes Day, which also takes place on Monday, “honors West Virginia Heroes, past and present, celebrating the bravery and sacrifice of First Responders in West Virginia, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services workers, and 911 telecommunicators,” the release said.

In his proclamation, Gov. Justice also requested that West Virginians observe a moment of silence on the day at 8:46 a.m.

“September 11, 2001, is an event we will never ever forget,” Gov. Justice said. “But as we remember, let’s also recognize all of our heroes who put their lives on the line, those who run toward danger, those who step up every day to protect and save us.”

The flags will be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday.

Gov. Justice’s Patriot Day proclamation, which is in accordance with a presidential proclamation, can be found here, and the Heroes Day proclamation can be found here.