CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend, a food bank in Charleston, West Virginia attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the largest word spelled with packaged food, and according to Gov. Jim Justice, they succeeded.

On Friday, WBOY’s sister station in Charleston reported that Mountain Mission was making the attempt to create the largest packaged food word with more than 20,000 cans of food.

On Saturday, the group successfully spelled the word “Mountaineers” using 25,550 cans of food, according to Gov. Justice. They even put stickers on the tops of the cans to make the letters alternating in West Virginia gold and blue.

(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

The canned food used for the record will help feed West Virginia families during the holidays.