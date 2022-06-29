CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey.

Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long hair and beard in true Forrest Gump fashion. After embarking on May 1, Wardian plans to reach his destination by Friday, July 1.

The original plan was to make the entire trip on America’s loneliest highway, U.S. Route 50, but based on Wardian’s GPS records, he changed routes around Washington D.C. and is now following Route 1 through Maryland. The Route 50 bridge that goes across the Chesapeake Bay does not allow pedestrians which may account for the route change.

Wardian’s planned route across the country on Route 50

As of early afternoon on Wednesday, Wardian had just over 100 miles left in his journey to complete by Friday.

Video from when Michael Wardian ran across Harrison County, West Virginia

If you wanted to track Wardian via GPS on his journey across America, you can follow him by clicking here. If you would like to make a donation to World Vision and help with clean water for all click here.