FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The average gas price in West Virginia has ticked back up, following the national trend.

On Tuesday, West Virginia’s average gas price according to AAA was at $3.446 per gallon, up a fraction of a cent from Monday’s average of $3.440. The national average started ticking back up two weeks ago, but West Virginia’s average continued to trend downward during that time, until now.

Why are gas prices going up?

AAA cites several factors that have recently impacted gasoline supply as the reason behind the change:

A deadly refinery fire happened at BP-Husky on Sept. 20 in Toledo, Ohio. According to AAA, that refinery produced 160,000 barrels a day and could be down for months. At least six refineries in California are undergoing maintenance at the same time. A limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rocky Mountains.

On top of that, AAA says demand for gas is going up, increasing from 8.32 million b/d to 8.83 million b/d last week.

AAA expects the upward trend to continue nationally if demand remains high and supply remains low.

Prices nationally

Because so many of the factors driving an increase in gas prices are regional, prices are not increasing at the same rate in all areas of the United States. Prices in California are averaging $6.41 per gallon and other West Coast states’ prices are around $5.50 per gallon, while states in the Deep South are at around $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA.

The national average comes to $3.80 a gallon, slightly higher than the $3.78 average last month, and higher than last year’s average of $3.20.