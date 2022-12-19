CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices have been a hot topic nationwide in 2022, but as we move closer to 2023, West Virginians, and most of the U.S., are actually seeing prices drop to lower than last year and from before the price spike when Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to AAA, in West Virginia, gas prices dropped an average of 10 cents in just the last week and reached an average of $3.17, which is actually nine cents lower than last year and lower than the price before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Prior to the spike in crude oil prices that followed the invasion, the average price for a gallon of gas in West Virginia was $3.33.

Most of the southeast and midwest—20 states total—are already seeing average prices under $3 a gallon, which is a major drop compared to the record-breaking $5.01 average that the United States saw less than six months ago.

Some places in West Virginia are already enjoying gas under $3 as well; according to AAA, Huntington, Parkersburg and Wheeling are all seeing averages in the $2.86-2.96 range.

However, there hasn’t been much relief for those who use diesel fuel, according to AAA. Although the average price for a gallon of diesel in West Virginia is down $0.45 from last month, the price is still $1.61 more on average than last year.