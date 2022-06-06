West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice went on a tirade regarding a survey from Wallethub and called other the survey makers “liberal fruitcakes.”

The survey claims that West Virginia is the worst when it comes to its own economy.

Wallethub said, in order to determine which states are pulling the most weight even during this time of economic difficulty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength.

In West Virginia, Wallethub was ranked #49 in economic activity, #42 in economic health, and #51 in innovation potential.

When asked about the survey, Gov. Justice said, “If this is the worst in the nation, this is where I want to be.”

“You’re dealing with a bunch of liberal fruitcakes. What is Wallethub all about? California. The great state of Washington, the great state of Massachusetts, the great state of Oregon, these are the ones they think are doing great stuff,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re a relatively red state or Republican state, you’re not even considered.”

Gov. Justice added, “It’s political garbage,” and also said that the state was gloom and doom before he got into office.

“We don’t need you to come here, we know what we’re doing here in West Virginia, we don’t need the doom and gloom of liberal fruitcakes in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice proclaimed.

Gov. Justice touted living in paradise, having a great job, raising a family with faith-based people, and low crime as reasons to live in West Virginia.