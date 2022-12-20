The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — During his media briefing Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to create a bill that will ban all apps owned by Chinese companies—which by law must grant the Chinese government access to data—on state government devices.

That includes TikTok.

Gov. Justice mentioned that he received a letter from State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld requesting that Gov. Justice ban and prohibit apps such as TikTok and WeChat, which are owned by Chinese-based tech companies, from state-owned cell phones, tablets, devices, computers, and networks.

12 News reported on that letter after it was sent on Monday. It states, in part:

TikTok and WeChat, however popular they may be in the United States, are owned by the Chinese tech companies ByteDance Limited and Tencent Holdings Limited, respectively. Under Chinese law, the Communist government has the legal authority to compel these companies to provide it with data they already collect or may be able to collect through their applications. Having these applications on our government-issued devices presents the all too real potential for the Chinese government to gain access to the information stored on these devices, including personal information, sensitive government data, location services, and browing history. Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld’s letter to Gov. Jim Justice.

Weld also stated that he is well aware of the potential cyber attack threats the U.S. faces because of the time he spent in the Air Force he was an Intel Officer.

Click here to read Weld’s full letter.

“I am not a fan of what the Chinese have brought to the table in so many different areas,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice said he will submit a bill during the session to put into law that all apps that the Chinese government could gain access to data through will be banned.

Gov Justice also said that TikTok is “hardly” the only threat that is out there and there are a lot of other security threats.