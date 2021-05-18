West Virginia group helps tackle food insecurity

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Consumer prices, like food, are also going up, while many people’s salaries are not. That’s why one Lincoln County group is stepping up to make sure thousands of families have a meal on the table for dinner.

Tuesday, a line of cars pulled up to Lincoln County High School for a 30-pound food box stuffed with items like milk, cheese and hotdogs and meatballs.

“I think it’s probably a gift from heaven,” Pat Wilmoth, a local picking up a food box said.

This is the second 1,200 food box distribution sponsored by Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. The group said this is a way to give back to the community and help tackle bigger issues.

“I personally have been involved in 13 of these throughout the state and food insecurities are prevalent all across the state of West Virginia, and what I find more elderly participating in these distributions than any other demographic,” Stacy Dingess, who works with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College said.

“I’m a senior citizen and there’s lots of senior citizens out there who rely on social security and maybe a pension if they’re lucky,” Wilmoth said.

Wilmoth said food insecurity has always been an issue, but West Virginians know how to make things work with what they do have.

“If you’ll drive through the country and look at all the freshly plowed fields and the potatoes and the onions and the lettuce coming through, yeah, people in West Virginia as a whole and probably in Appalachia are survivalists,” Wilmoth said.

The boxes, which were quickly exhausted – help provide just a bit more food security.



The next food distribution will be held next Wednesday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Magic Mart location in Danville.