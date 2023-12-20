CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study has found that of every state in the union, West Virginia saw the biggest year-over-year increase in searches about moving there.

In its 2023-2024 Migration Report, moveBuddha found that between 2022 and 2023, there was a 60% increase in people searching about moving to West Virginia. The next-biggest increase in moving search interest was Nevada, with a 20% increase.

West Virginia was also tied with Tennessee for the sixth-highest ratio of moves in to moves out, with 162 people moving in for every 100 who moved out. The state with the highest move in to move out ratio was South Carolina at 211 in to 100 out, and the state with the lowest was California at 53 in to 100 out.

moveBuddha said that movers seemed to favor states that are known for their affordability and mountains. West Virginia ticks both boxes, with West Virginia routinely being ranked one of the most affordable states in multiple studies, and some West Virginia cities being named some of the best places to start a family because of their affordability.

Data from the St. Louis Fed showed that the average sales price for a house sold in the U.S. was $513,400 as of Oct. 25, 2023, and that the average listing price for a home in West Virginia was $313,349 as of Nov. 30, 2023.

Not only is housing cheaper in West Virginia, but remote workers could get $12,000 to move to the state through the Ascend West Virginia program, which just expanded to include the New River Gorge this year. Other locations include the Greenbrier Valley, Morgantown Area, Eastern Panhandle and Greater Elkins. For more information on becoming an “Ascender,” visit the Ascend WV website here.