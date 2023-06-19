WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — The Mountain State has its fair share of uniquely named towns, cities and communities. But one of those is a community with the distinction of being only one of two “Locations” in the world.

The unincorporated community of Location, West Virginia, is situated in the mountains of Tucker County, just about half an hour north of the county seat of Parsons. According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Geographic Names Information System, the official citation for Location was entered into the system in May 1996 by the West Virginia Geological Survey. On the map, it is closest to St. George, West Virginia, also an unincorporated community.

An unincorporated community, such as Location or St. George, means an area with agreed upon boundaries on a map and in local custom, but is not legally incorporated as a municipality, according to Law Insider. For some of these communities, the postal address is listed as another, incorporated community. For Location, this would be Parsons. However, some unincorporated communities, such as Evans in Jackson County, do have their own postal addresses.

According to geotargit.com, Location, West Virginia, may be one of the only two, well, locations in the world with the name. The website lists the other Location as part of the large yet sparsely-populated Northern Cape province of South Africa.

The site also states there are some towns in the Mountain State, such as Letart in Mason County, Chelyan in Kanawha County, Atenville in Lincoln County, or Gormley in Upshur County are even more rare, listed as the only communities with their names in the world.