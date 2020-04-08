West Virginia has third-oldest population in the United States

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With advances in healthcare technology, sanitation and housing, the average life expectancy in the United States has been rising steadily for decades. Consequently, the share of individuals over the age of 65 in the United States continues to increase each year.

As Baby Boomers age, this population change will grow more pronounced with the proportion of Americans over 65 projected to grow from the current 16.3% of the total population to about 19% by 2050, according to the Pew Research Center.

Not all states are home to the same proportion of age groups, yet some emerge as more desirable destinations for retirement-age individuals than others. To identify the states with the highest proportion of residents over age 65, the data science and research team at Insurify referred to data published by the U.S. Census Bureau to find the ten states with the highest percentage of residents over the age of 65.

The report from Insurify found the following key data points:

National average: Across the total U.S. population, 16.3% of Americans are over the age of 65, while 6.7% are over the age of 75. The median age in the United States is 38.2.

Youngest states: The three states with the most youthful populations are Utah, Alaska and Texas. These three states are home to residents over age 65 who make up 11.1%, 11.9%, and 12.5% of the total population, respectively.

Regional distributions: States with high or low percentages of residents over age 65 seem to be relatively evenly distributed throughout the United States. However, states in the Northeast have the highest average proportion of residents over age 65, at 17.8%, while Midwestern states have the lowest, at 14.9%. Southern and Western states fall in the middle with 16.1% and 15.8%, respectively.

The following is a breakdown of Insurify’s methodology:

States with the oldest population were defined as those with the highest proportion of individuals aged 65 and older, which is typically considered retirement age. To determine the states with the oldest population, the data science team at Insurify referred to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, published in December 2019. Cost of living information is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ most recently published Regional Price Parities data.

In the list of states with the oldest populations, West Virginia checks in at number 3.

3. West Virginia

Percentage of population over age 65: 20.0%

Percentage of population over age 75: 8.1%

Median age: 42.8

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Raleigh County and Kanawha County (both 20.90%)

“West Virginia’s mild weather, abundant land, retiree-friendly taxes, and below-average cost of living contribute to this state’s appeal. The Mountain State collects neither estate or inheritance tax, and the cost of living is quite low, 13.0% below the national average. Although Kanawha County has nearly two dozen retirement communities, West Virginia’s older population remains relatively evenly spread across all of its counties.”

