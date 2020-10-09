West Virginia health officials react to new CDC guidelines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The CDC released updated guidelines this week on how COVID-19 is spread. Health leaders are now saying the virus can be transmitted to people more than six feet away by lingering air particles.

The difference between the virus spreading through repsiratory droplets and being airborne comes down to the size of the droplets and how they travel.

According to Kanawha-Charleston Health Department health officer Dr. Sherri Young, the best way to avoid coming in contact with those air particles is to continue to wear masks, social distance, and avoid large indoor gatherings.

“I don’t think this should shock anybody or scare anybody more than we already are of COVID-19. The fact that it is airborne does create some challenges as far as ventilation and the way that it may be spread. But, its taken this long to have those studies show that – so the biggest piece of transmission is still going to be the respiratory droplets,” she said.

Health officials are worried this will be a cause of concern when colder weather approaches and more people will gather indoors.