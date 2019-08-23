West Virginia highways rank 16th in the nation in highway performance and cost-effectiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia’s highway system now ranks 16th in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition, according to the Annual Highway Report published Thursday by Reason Foundation.

This rank is a 20-spot improvement from the previous report, where West Virginia ranked 36th overall. In safety and performance categories, West Virginia ranks second in traffic congestion, 20th in urban Interstate pavement condition, 21st in rural Interstate pavement condition, 36th in overall fatality rate and 48th in structurally deficient bridges. On spending, West Virginia ranks second in total spending per mile and third in capital and bridge costs per mile.

“I’ve said over and over that we have to fix our roads and that our roads and our highways are absolutely the key to bringing people and business into West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This ranking affirms all the hard work we’ve done, and that we continue to do, fixing our state’s roads while also improving several of our major highways through my Roads to Prosperity program. I congratulate and thank all the hard-working men and women in our Division of Highways for their tireless work to help us achieve this ranking. “

The 24th Annual Highway Report, based on data that states submitted to the federal government, ranks each state’s highway system in 13 categories, including traffic fatalities, pavement condition, congestion, spending per mile and administrative costs.

“To continue to improve in the rankings, West Virginia needs to reduce its percentage of structurally deficient bridges and its rural arterial pavement condition. The state is in the bottom five for structurally deficient bridges and the bottom 15 for rural arterial pavement condition in the country,” said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and assistant director of transportation at Reason Foundation.

West Virginia also ranked in the top half of states for both rural and urban interstate road conditions.

“We still have a ways to go. We absolutely want to one day have the number one roads in the entire nation,” Gov. Justice said. “But if you look at where we were, it’s leaps and bounds better today. We’re moving. And this 20-spot improvement shows it.”

The full Annual Highway Report, complete rankings in each category, all of West Virginia’s ranking and historical data from previous editions can be found by clicking here.