CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — In what is considered the first big step in fixing West Virginia’s corrections issues, the state has hired hundreds of new officers.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jim Justice’s administration and state lawmakers put the job vacancy rate at more than 1,000 in the state’s jails and prisons. But after a recent recruitment drive, there will be nearly 300 new corrections officers on the job by the end of December.

Corrections leaders like Commissioner Billy Marshall have been finding new guards at job fairs and with the help of WorkForce West Virginia. Plus, they have been giving new recruits a few weeks of actual on-the-job training when they start.

“They’ve bought into what we’re selling. And I think we’ve got a real bright future, and a real bright outlook, infusing all of this youth into our facilities now. These new officers, this new energy, this new blood. I’m really, really excited about what we’re doing,” Marshall said.

The state must still hire hundreds more correctional officers, and it is still facing a class action lawsuit in the federal courts saying that inmates’ rights have been violated by overcrowding, understaffing and unsafe conditions.

The hiring campaign has been so successful that the Lakin Women’s Corrections Center in Mason County, and the Morton Juvenile facility in Dunbar, both have zero correctional officer vacancies. Anyone interested in corrections jobs elsewhere can click here.