CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new survey from real estate company RubyHome showed the homeownership rates of each state using census data on housing units, owner-occupied units and total population to find out which states have the largest percentage of homeowners.

Main ranked the best in the country with a homeownership rate of 32.71%, and West Virginia was second best with a homeownership rate of 32.15.

The two worst states for homeownership were California (18.35%) and Hawaii (19.36%).