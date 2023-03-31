CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new survey from real estate company RubyHome showed the homeownership rates of each state using census data on housing units, owner-occupied units and total population to find out which states have the largest percentage of homeowners.
Main ranked the best in the country with a homeownership rate of 32.71%, and West Virginia was second best with a homeownership rate of 32.15.
The two worst states for homeownership were California (18.35%) and Hawaii (19.36%).
|State
|Population
|Total Housing Units
|Total Occupied Units
|Number of Owner-Occupied Housing Units
|Homeownership rate
|1
|Maine
|1,338,404
|745,334
|576,888.52
|437,858.38
|32.71%
|2
|West Virginia
|1,805,832
|858,481
|734,859.74
|580,539.19
|32.15%
|3
|Vermont
|626,299
|336,779
|272,117.43
|201,094.78
|32.11%
|4
|Wyoming
|577,737
|274,371
|242,818.34
|175,072.02
|30.30%
|5
|Missouri
|6,126,452
|2,807,604
|2,549,304.43
|1,855,893.63
|30.29%