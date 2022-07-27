CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A bill clarifying abortion laws in the State of West Virginia was passed by the House of Delegates on Wednesday in a 69-23 vote.

On Monday, the West Virginia House Health Committee voted 16-6 to push their drafted abortion clarification bill to the Judiciary Committee for further debate.

The bill calls for a ban on most abortions along with making it illegal for doctors to perform abortions and give out abortion medications. It says it will not punish the mother.

The exceptions in the bill are for fetal anomalies, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies. An amendment was also added on Wednesday that would allow for exceptions for rape and incest as long as certain criteria are met.

Abortion rights protesters at the West Virginia State Capitol during the House of Delegates vote on the abortion law clarification bill on July 27, 2022 (Courtesy: WV Legislative Photography, photo by Will Price)

The bill still needs to make it through the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice in order to become law.