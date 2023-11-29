CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — When you think of an animal shelter, the first pets that come to mind are usually cats and dogs, but this year, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has taken on a variety of unexpected residents.

According to the KCHA, in addition to helping 4,000 cats and dogs throughout this year, the care team has also helped care for and find homes for seven rabbits, three sheep, three wallabies, a donkey and now, one of their newest residents, a goat they’ve affectionately named Lady Glittersparkles!

KCHA officials said Lady Glittersprinkles came to them just in the past few days after she was attacked by dogs in St. Albans. She was rushed to the shelter to be treated, and the KCHA said, thankfully, her injuries were mostly minor, and not as severe as they had feared.

The staff said she making great progress in her recovery, and has a sweet, loving personality. They also said she is happy to be in a safe place as she rocks her stylish new Christmas pajamas!

Staff with the KCHA said they are still looking to see if Lady Glittersparkles has an owner. If she does, she will be returned to her home. However, if no owner is found and she’s deemed a stray, she will be made available for adoption after her recovery, the KCHA said.

Including Lady Glittersparkles, KCHA said it currently has 201 animals in their care. This number includes animals who are in foster care. Of those animals, a total of 87 – five cats and 82 dogs – are currently available for adoption.

The KCHA said that besides Lady Glittersparkles, their only other residents right now are cats and dogs as the last of their rabbits was adopted last week.

At this time, the KCHA said it is not at full capacity, especially thanks to the help of fosters who have opened their homes to shelter animals. However, officials said they are anticipating a possible influx of cats in the coming weeks, which could change status. The KCHA said it is not uncommon for an influx of cat intakes to happen just as the cat rooms start to empty.

If you’d like to help KCHA, it is always looking for volunteers and donations. Our own 13 News This Morning Anchor Andie Bernhardt even spent “A Day in the Life” of a KCHA employee to see what it takes to make sure these shelter pets have a safe and happy space to wait for their forever homes.