West Virginia invites Frederick County, Va. to become part of the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Senate will consider a resolution drafted and introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles S. Trump, IV, R-Morgan, which reminds the citizens of Frederick County, Virginia, that Frederick County, Va. has a standing invitation to become part of the State of West Virginia.

“Even though it has been more than 150 years, I wanted to make sure that the people of Frederick County know that our affection for them remains strong, and our desire for Frederick County to be reunited with the West Virginia counties to which she gave birth has not diminished,” Senator Trump said.

According to the resolution, most of the territory that is now within the West Virginia counties of Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, and Grant was once part of Frederick County. Most of what was originally Hampshire County came from part of Frederick County in 1754. Berkeley County was created from Northern Frederick County in 1772.

“In addition to the historical connections between Frederick County and the seven counties of our Eastern Panhandle, there are strong bonds and ties of every kind among the citizens – family, business, education, culture, and commerce. We share common values,” Senator Trump said. “Frederick County’s residents have so much in common with West Virginia that our separation has never made sense. The citizens of Frederick County are champions of freedom and personal liberty, and they would be welcomed with open arms by the citizens of the Mountain State.”

If Frederick County were to join the State of West Virginia, it would become West Virginia’s newest and its oldest county. According to Senator Trump, it would be the second largest county within the State of West Virginia, and it would be immediately entitled to at least six members in the West Virginia House of Delegates and at least two Senators in the West Virginia Senate.