CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Calling off sick after the Super Bowl has become a tradition that’s almost as old as the Super Bowl itself. “Super Sick Monday,” or calling off the day after the Super Bowl, is a common practice for some Super Bowl viewers, especially for areas where the two teams playing in the game are based.

Beer always has a presence at the super bowl, both in the commercials and with many of the people watching. At the same time, many people are calling off from work or searching for “how to cure a hangover,” which according to Google Trends, saw a spike in searches at around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Thanks to the miracles of technology, it’s also possible to see how often people use Google to search for phrases like “calling in sick to work” or “how to call out of work,” and the sports betting website Betway did exactly that.

Betway’s finding showed that in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, West Virginia ranked number one in average searches per 100,00 people that related to calling off work.

Even though the two states that actually had teams playing in the Super Bowl had more total searches, West Virginia still had nearly 20% more searches per 100,000 than Kansas, which ended up winning the game.

A representative from Connective3, a digital marketing agency, also told 12 News that Google searches for the term ‘calling off work’ have increased 60% in the last 24 hours in Pennsylvania.