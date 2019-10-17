Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

West Virginia is afraid of clowns

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Do you have a fear of creepy crawlers or to the sight of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes, or bumps?

With Halloween coming up, a report from YourLocalSecurity.com said that West Virginia’s top searched phobia is Coulrophobia, which is an extreme or irrational fear of clowns.

Merriam-Webster defines a phobia as “an exaggerated usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation.”

Fear of holes—or trypophobia—had the highest search volume of any phobia, taking first place as this year’s most popular phobia.

According to the report, residents in Iowa, Utah, and West Virginia searched most for fear of clowns, or Coulrophobia. Perhaps Pennywise in IT Chapter Two contributes to an uptick in aversion to these face-painted comedians.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories