West Virginia is afraid of clowns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Do you have a fear of creepy crawlers or to the sight of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes, or bumps?

With Halloween coming up, a report from YourLocalSecurity.com said that West Virginia’s top searched phobia is Coulrophobia, which is an extreme or irrational fear of clowns.

Merriam-Webster defines a phobia as “an exaggerated usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation.”

Fear of holes—or trypophobia—had the highest search volume of any phobia, taking first place as this year’s most popular phobia.

According to the report, residents in Iowa, Utah, and West Virginia searched most for fear of clowns, or Coulrophobia. Perhaps Pennywise in IT Chapter Two contributes to an uptick in aversion to these face-painted comedians.