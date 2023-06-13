CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study from an activist group found while the overall nationwide LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index has gotten worse over the past year, West Virginia actually saw the most positive progress.

Out Leadership released its LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index for 2023, which ranked West Virginia with the 31st-highest LGBTQ+ index with a score of 51.6. That’s more than five points higher than last year’s score of 46.13 which placed the state 40th.

The index is based on the following categories specifically within the business climate:

Legal and Nondiscrimination Protections Youth and Family Support Political and Religious Attitudes Health Access and Safety Work Environment and Employment

“West Virginia was the biggest surprise in this year’s Index, moving up nine slots and earning the highest upward progress out of all 50 states for LGBTQ+ equality,” said founder and CEO of Out Leadership Todd Sears in a press release. “The 5.47 point increase in the West Virginia’s LGBTQ+ equality ranking stands out from the national average, which for the first time in the index’s history saw an overall net negative for all 50 states.”

West Virginia was one of only 11 states that saw an improvement to its index score from last year and was the only state in the lower half of the ranking whose score increased. And in the Southwest area, West Virginia was ranked third best for LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index behind only Virginia and North Carolina.

The top-ranked states were New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Colorado, and the worst-ranked states were South Dakota, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina and Arkansas. The full 2023 index can be viewed here.