West Virginia is in the top ten for states complaining about a lack of sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to Twitter data compiled by BetOnline.ag, West Virginia is the eighth state with the most complaints about a lack of sports to watch following the mass cancellations of sporting events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The map is based on geo-tagged data in the past week. Discussions about sports cancellations, postponements, as well as the general lack of sport events were tracked, as well as popular hashtags such as #marchsadness.

Here are the top 10 states with the most complaints:

  1. Iowa
  2. Nebraska
  3. Kentucky
  4. South Dakota
  5. Kansas
  6. Ohio
  7. Mississippi
  8. West Virginia
  9. South Carolina
  10. Indiana

