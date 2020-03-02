West Virginia is one of the most gas-guzzling states in the nation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a QuoteWizard report, West Virginia ranked the 8th-most gas-guzzling state in the nation, and saw a 15.34 percent increase in gallons used per driver over a 5-year period.

The report also mentioned that in 2017, West Virginia drivers used 1,055 gallons per driver. States that were found to be the most gas-guzzling were drastically different geographically than the lesser gas-consuming states.

The states that consumed the most gas are the ones with the lowest population density in the country. So, that means drivers in low population density states naturally have to travel further to get from point A to point B.

Meanwhile, states with low gas consumption have a higher population density. Drivers could have less to travel to get from point A to point B. Depending on where someone lives, the location likely plays a significant role in how often you have to drive and how far.

Overall, gas consumption has increased by nearly 2 percent, from 2013 to 2017 given the 31 percent decrease in gas prices during the same time period.

Those who want to read more about this report or QuoteWizard’s methodology, can visit it’s website for more information.