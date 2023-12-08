CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a recent study, there is no shortage of Christmas spirit in the Mountain State.

For the second year in a row, West Virginia has been named the most festive state, according to search data compiled by research website Innerbody.

West Virginia dominates the U.S. in Christmas-related online searches, based on data from the last holiday season. West Virginia’s top search term was “Santa Claus,” the study said, and it was the only state with that top Christmas term.

But West Virginia isn’t only excited for Santa; it also was the top state for searching:

Christmas decorations

Christmas Eve

Christmas snowman

Christmas songs

Jingle bells

Ornaments

Rudolph

Santa Claus

The Grinch

Wrapping paper

Based on searches, the East Coast is more likely to look for a live Christmas tree, but the Midwest is searching for ugly Christmas sweaters the most.

The least festive states based on the study were Washington, D.C.—the “Grinch” of America—followed by New York, Florida, Hawaii and Maryland.

Behind West Virginia, the most festive states were Idaho, Utah, Nebraska and New Hampshire.