West Virginia is third-best state for retirement, survey says

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A recent survey conducted by Retirement Living found that West Virginia is the third-best state for retirement, right behind Florida and Texas.

West Virginia was ranked so high for several reasons: The state’s affordable homes and senior care communities as well the fact that over 20% of its population is 65 or older helped give West Virginia top marks. The West Virginia University Health System also helped to boost the state’s rank as it provides quality health and dental care across the Mountain State.

The survey did include some downsides to living in West Virginia, which included the lack of activities during the winter months and high retirement income taxes for some residents.

The following data was used in compiling this list:

Affordability: Median Income, Average Home Price, Top State Tax Rate & Cost of Assisted Living

Quality of Life: Percentage of Population Over 65, Percentage of Population in Poverty and Parkland by Acre

Healthcare: Number of Hospitals Per 100,000, Number of Hospital Bed Per 100,000, Number of Physicians Per 100,000 and Number of Dentists Per 100,000

Here are the top 10 states for retirement according to this survey:

Florida Texas West Virginia Nevada New Hampshire Wyoming Idaho Pennsylvania Arizona Oklahoma

And here are the bottom 10 or worst states for retirement according to this survey: