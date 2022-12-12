CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, law enforcement officers were honored in Clarksburg for their outstanding work on high-profile criminal cases, including Reta Mayes and Jonathon and Diana Toebbe.

Among the awards presented by United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld at the United States Courthouse in Clarksburg were:

Reta Mays

Outstanding Investigative Efforts – Special Agent in Charge Colin Davis and Resident Agent in Charge Keith Vereb, of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and Special Agent Ashley Archibald, FBI, were honored for their efforts in the case of U.S. v. Reta Mays. Mays, who was employed as a nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, murdered 7 eight people and was convicted of assault related to the death of an eighth victim. She injected victims with unneeded insulin that resulted in their deaths; she received seven consecutive life sentences plus 20 years.

Phillip Conley

Outstanding Financial Investigation – Special Agent Jim Rogers and Operational Support Technician Dottie Pugh, both of the FBI, and Sgt. David Simmons, of the West Virginia State Police, were honored for their work in U.S. v. Phillip W. Conley, a Florida man who defrauded West Virginia churches of $5 million. He portrayed himself as an investment advisor and persuaded victims to invest in false ventures. He was sentenced to 87 months in prison in 2021.

Timothy Watson

Outstanding Firearms Investigation – Special Agent Mark McNeal and Special Agent Troy Jeffers, FBI; Special Agent Eric Orta, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and Inspector Ryan Amstone, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, were honored for their work in U.S. v. Timothy John Watson. Watson 3D printed and transferred hundreds of machinegun conversion devices for AR-15 style rifles to hundreds of people, including those involved in a political extremist movement. He was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2021.

Outstanding National Security Investigation – Special Agent Justin Van Trump and Special Agent Peter Olinits, of the FBI, and Special Agent John Nocella, of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, were honored for their work on U.S. v. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe. The Toebbes attempted to sell military secrets related to nuclear weaponry to foreign government officials in October 2021. They were each sentenced to more than 19 years in prison in November 2022.

FILE – These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority show Diana Toebbe, left, and Jonathan Toebbe. A judge cited the “great danger” that the Navy engineer and his wife placed on the United States in sentencing them to lengthy prison terms Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear-submarines to what they thought was a foreign government. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP, File)

Waitman Frederick

Oustanding Drug Investigation – Task Force Officer Jeremy Jenkins of the Mountain Lakes Drug Task Force was honored for his work in U.S. v. Waitman Frederick. Fredrick, also known as “Cornbread”, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and also admitted to working with other people. The investigation led to indictments for meth against 10 other defendants, and all 11 were convicted.

Bradley Glaspell

Outstanding Financial Fraud Investigation – Corporal Don Wolford of the West Virginia State Police was honored for his work in the case of U.S. v. Bradley Glaspell, who defrauded 70 people in West Virginia and Pennsylvania of more than $600,000 through a fake contracting business. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Dec. 2.

Outstanding Community Drug Prevention – The Monongalia County Quick Response Team was honored for its innovative efforts to prevent drug overdose deaths and help those struggling with substance abuse disorder to receive the help they need to get well.

“Our overall goal is to reduce some morbidity, mortality from drug overdoses and it really is a multi-functional response,” said Joe Klass, Assistant Coordinator for the Monongalia County Quick Response Team. “Everything from getting people into recovery services to providing basic services to helping out law enforcement and EMS with different training. So just a little bit of everything to try to reduce injury and death from drug overdoses.”

Other awards were given for outstanding community service.