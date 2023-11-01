CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s congressional representatives are asking for additional flood relief for five counties, including Harrison.

On Aug. 28-30, Harrison, Boone, Calhoun, Clay and Kanawha counties saw significant rain and damage from flooding as well as land and mudslides. Declaring the flooding a major disaster would allow for additional resources in affected areas.

In Kanawha County alone, there were 22 water rescues performed on Aug. 28. In Harrison County, several roadways were completely covered in flash flood waters in Bridgeport and Anmoore, and multiple homes were flooded.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency came to Harrison County in mid-September to assess damage as a possible disaster, and then West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appealed the case in hopes of getting federal aid for the five affected counties on Oct. 25.

A letter penned by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin, Del. Alex Mooney and Del. Carol Miller urged President Biden to accept the appeal, saying in part, “the demand for aid remains substantial, and we urge you to do everything in your power to make sure that our communities have the federal support they need to rebuild and recover.”

The letter asked for “Individual Assistance” for the five counties that saw residential damage and “Hazard Mitigation” for the whole state of West Virginia.

The full letter can be read here.