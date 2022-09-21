CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR said the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client or their utility provider for bulk fuel. Officials say these one-time payments could range from $25 to $465.

According to the DHHR, the supplemental payments will be issued to the company that provides the individual’s home with its main heating source. This could be an electric company, gas company, etc. Those who receive LIEAP for bulk fuel will receive a check in the mail, officials say.

The DHHR says clients should receive their one-time payment by the end of September.