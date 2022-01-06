West Virginia location listed on Frommer’s Best Places to Go

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia has, yet again, been included in a list of top travel destinations for the year.

Frommer, a travel guide website, listed West Virginia’s national park, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve on its list of top vacation destinations for 2022. Frommer staff chose the New River Gorge because of its outdoor adventure possibilities and the park’s overall impact on West Virginia tourism since it gained national park status in December of 2020.

If you’ve developed a taste for outdoor adventure during the pandemic, this is where to satisfy that urge—conditions are near ideal for whitewater rafting, rock climbing, and mountain biking. Hit the park’s hiking trails and you’ll encounter waterfalls, abandoned mining outposts, and staggering vistas of the river and the gorge from the Grandview overlook and the 3,000-foot-long, 900-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge. Frommer’s Best Places to Go in the United States in 2022

West Virginia has begun making a habit of being recognized for its national and even international draw for travelers. In the past year, the New River Gorge has been listed on TIME Magazine’s World’s Best Places, and West Virginia was listed as a top international travel destination by Lonely Planet.

Other destinations listed on Frommer’s best places include other national parks and historic cities and landmarks such as Kenai Peninsula in Alaska, Charleston, South Carolina, and the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.