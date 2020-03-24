West Virginia Lottery closing validations office to walk-in customers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the current State of Emergency, the West Virginia Lottery has announced that it will close its Charleston validations office to walk-in customers beginning on Wednesday, March 25, according to a press release.

The release stated that players with winning traditional lottery tickets (scratch-off and drawing games such as Powerball) can mail them to the West Virginia Lottery for validation and prize payment during the closure period. The release stated that the processing time for prize claims may take longer than usual during this time, and that players have 180 days from the draw date or the end of a game to claim their prize.

The release stated that if any person has a winning ticket that expires during the Governor’s declared state of emergency, the Lottery will validate and pay the prize as long as that person submits their claim by mail or in person Lottery Headquarters no later than 30 days after West Virginia’s state of emergency order has been lifted.

Detailed below is how to submit a winning ticket by mail:

Sign the back of your ticket, and mail it to West Virginia Lottery/Claims, P.O. Box 2913, Charleston, WV 25330. Be sure to include a mailing address and daytime telephone number.

If the prize is more than $600, you will need to include a photocopy of your driver’s license or government-issued photo ID and a copy of your social security card.

All Lottery drawings will continue as scheduled during this period, according to the release.

The release stated that the West Virginia Lottery’s primary focus is the safety and well-being of its people, customers, employees and business partners.