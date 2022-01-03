West Virginia Lottery holding Morgan Wallen concert ticket giveaway

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols. The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing mask less at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Lottery has announced a new promotional campaign that will give away tickets to the upcoming Morgan Wallen country concert.

Wallen, music star and Billboard Music Award winner and multiple CMA/ACM nominee, announced a concert for Feb. 4, 2022, in Charleston at the Civic Center as part of his Dangerous tour. Initial tickets for his show sold out in under five minutes.

According to a Jan. 3 press release, GoMart and the WQBE radio station will be partnering with the West Virginia lottery to give fans a chance to receive tickets to the upcoming concert in February.

Five two-hour events will be held in Go Marts where people can sign up for a chance to win the tickets. According to the release, no purchase is necessary to be entered into the drawing for Wallen tickets. The Lottery will also host VIP drawings at each location, but players do not have to be present to win.

Each event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following location and dates:

January 5 Go Mart #83 Poca

January 12 Go Mart #31 Kanawha City

January 19 Go Mart #65 Maysel (Clay County)

January 26 Go Mart #61 St. Albans

February 2 Go Mart #100 Elkview

The West Virginia Lottery will be providing swag and instant tickets via Spin-N-Win promotions for anyone that purchases $10 in lottery tickets at each event.