CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Lottery warned players Friday that scammers and spam accounts are impersonating it in an attempt to get people’s personal information.

The lottery said the accounts are commenting, saying people have won and providing a link and that some accounts are even using the lottery’s logo.

“We will NEVER ask for money, bank information, or your SSN [Social Security Number] to [a]ward a prize on social media,” the lottery said on Facebook.

It said the lottery will never do the following things:

Comment to tell people they have won.

Ask for credit card or other financial information.

Tell people that if they don’t get back to the lottery within 60 minutes, their win is canceled.

Ask people to register for something.

Winners of the West Virginia Lottery are also posted on its official website.

The lottery is asking people to report the scam accounts to Facebook.