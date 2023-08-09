CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the $1.58 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Florida, there was a $1 million ticket sold in West Virginia and the West Virginia Lottery is searching for the winner.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the MEGA BALL® was 14.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Food Lion #871 at Maddex Square in Shepherdstown, and the West Virginia Lottery said in a press release that it’s encouraging the winner to call 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

The Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million for Friday’s drawing. Tickets for that drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m.