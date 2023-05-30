CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Capability, a family-first mentality and familiarity are several reasons why Planet Fitness says “dad bods” can be a good thing.

According to a study by Planet Fitness, “dad bods” is a term to describe men who are neither lean nor muscular.

A study shows that dad bods are most loved in West Virginia, beating out runners up Kentucky, Nevada and Tennessee, according to a study by Madhouse Labs.

Madhouse Labs’ study says these states love dad bods the most:

West Virginia Kentucky Nevada Tennessee Georgia Florida Indiana Texas Arizona South Carolina

The study says they used more than 190,000 tweets with dad-bod-related phrases using geotagging.