CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — CNN Travel published their most underrated travel destinations in the United States, and West Virginia made the list.

The article said West Virginia’s historic towns and places like Harper’s Ferry, the trailhead for the Appalachian Trail, and the site of John Brown’s 1859 raid on the U.S. arsenal make the state a worthwhile travel destination. Because West Virginia was a product of the Civil War, its part in the abolitionist movement adds to its historical appeal.

Aside from West Virginia’s rich history and involvement in the Civil War, the Mountain State is also home to the newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park in Fayette county, popular for its scenic views and whitewater rafting.

Here are some of the other locations that made the list:

The Pennsylvania Wilds

Matanuska Valley in Alaska

White Sands National Park in New Mexico

The state of Oklahoma

The Kaʻū District in Hawaii

Durham, North Carolina

Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas

West Texas

This is not the first time West Virginia has been recognized for its tourism opportunities. In the past year, West Virginia was also named one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler and Frommer.