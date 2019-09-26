West Virginia man arrested, claims he was joking about robbing grocery store

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Falling Waters man is being charged after entering a local grocery store and allegedly telling an employee “this will be your nicest robbery.”

50-year-old Mark Taylor entered the Food Lion in Falling Waters in Berkeley County around 5:30 Monday night. According to court documents, the employee called police after Taylor attempted to get money from him.

Taylor left the scene before police arrived and was later arrested. According to police, Taylor asked the employee to break a $10 bill and was only joking about robbing the place if he didn’t get the money. Taylor is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.