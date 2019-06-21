West Virginia man calls for Stonewall Jackson statue to come down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A West Virginia man is calling for the Stonewall Jackson statue at the West Virginia State Capitol to be taken down. Jackson served as a Confederate general during the American Civil War and became one of the best- known Confederate commanders. Jackson was born in what was once Clarksburg, Virginia, but is now Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Howard Swint, who held the event, says the statue is a form of hate speech and Confederate statues were put up by those who have intentions of dividing the nation and even said the statue is a form of white supremacy.

“I believe this is hate speech and should be taken down as should all the other statues and monuments to the Confederacy including Stonewall Jackson Middle School,” said Swint

Swint says he believes the statue should be taken down and then put in the darkest corner of the culture center basement