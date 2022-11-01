CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia University graduate who now works at the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is a finalist for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2022 Vanguard Award.

In a press release Monday, the WVDOH announced that Operations Division Director Jake Bumgarner, P.E. is one of 19 finalists nationwide.

The annual award is for engineers 40 and younger to be recognized for “leading the way in new developments or ideas within the transportation field,” according to the release.

Bumgarner is 40 and the WVDOH said he has been with it since 2006.

“I am exceptionally proud of Jake and blessed to nominate him for this award,” West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. said in the release. “The competition to win this is fierce, and represents the best of the best in young transportation officials.”

According to a flyer on the AASHTO’s website, the winner of its Vanguard Award is invited to the AASHTO Annual Meeting, which will be in Orlando, Florida this year, to present their innovative technology or process.