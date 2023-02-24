PICKENS W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Maple Syrup Festival returns in just a couple of weeks. If you like pancakes or syrup (obviously) then you will not want to miss this event in Randolph County.

The 37th maple syrup festival will be held in Pickens on March 18 and 19 and will have tons of activities throughout the day to satisfy your appetite. A few of the highlights include a pancake feed, food trucks, multiple craft shows, wood chopping and live music. For a full list of the weekend’s events, you can visit the Facebook event page here.

If you’re looking for some syrup swag, maple syrup, candy, t-shirts, and hats will all be on sale at the craft store. A noon mass will also be held on Sunday.