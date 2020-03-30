West Virginia named 5th most stressed out state in recent study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study has named West Virginia as the fifth most stressed out state in the U.S.

The study was conducted due to the combination of April being Stress Awareness Month, and the large amount of stress that is being inflicted on the public from the coronavirus pandemic.

The study, which was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub, compared all 50 U.S. states across 41 key metrics. The data sets ranged from factors such as average hours worked per week, to personal bankruptcy rate and share of adults getting adequate sleep. The states were then ranked 1-50 in each key metric with 1 being the most stressed and 50 being the least stressed (the lower the number the more negative result of a ranking, the high the number the more positive result of a ranking.)

In the study, the Mountain State ranked first in adults in poor health, second in share of adults getting adequate sleep, fifth in percentage of population living below the poverty line, ninth in median credit score, 11th in divorce rate and 19th in average hours worked per week.

The top five most stressed states according to the study are:

Louisiana Mississippi New Mexico Arkansas West Virginia

To read more information on this study, click here.