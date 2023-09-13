NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A member of the West Virginia National Guard has died after a vehicle crash in Nicholas County this weekend, according to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Justice announced the passing of Specialist Corey A. Moore, 25, of Beckley. According to the governor’s office, Spc. Moore was a soldier assigned to the West Virginia National Guard 821st Engineer Construction Company, which is headquartered in Summersville.

Spc. Moore first joined the WV Army National Guard in 2018, Justice’s office says. During his service, he has been awarded the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.

“Our entire One Guard family mourns the tragic loss of Corey, who was one of our state and nation’s finest,” said WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane. “This young man answered the solemn call to duty, and he represented himself, his family, and our Guard with honor throughout his career. Our hearts are with his fellow Soldiers of the 821st, and especially with his family and friends who knew him best and whose lives were immensely touched by his spirit and love. We will continue to honor his legacy and service in the West Virginia National Guard and ask that his family is kept in your prayers.”

According to the governor’s office, Spc. Moore’s awards for his military service include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.

Spc. Moore is survived by his mother, father and three siblings, according to Justice’s office.

“Cathy and I are incredibly heartbroken at the loss of this brave young man,” Justice said. “We share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Spc. Moore’s loved ones because this is a true tragedy beyond belief, especially to lose someone so young. Our National Guard members protect our state and our country, and put their lives on the line to keep us all safe. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in keeping Spc. Moore and his loved ones in their prayers.”

The Wilderness Fire Department said the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:41 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the northbound lanes of US-19 near Ramsey Road in Mt. Nebo.

Following the crash firefighters said one person was “heavily entrapped” in the vehicle. That person was freed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second person in the Once firefighters got them out, they were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Wilderness FD said. A person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.