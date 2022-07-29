CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fourteen soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky.

After the call from Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia National Guard launched two Blackhawks helicopters and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft and arrived in Hazard, Kentucky at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday. The Guardsmen flew more than 25 hours total and performed coordinated rescues with the Kentucky National Guard.

“The West Virginia Guard has an exceptionally great working relationship with the Kentucky National Guard’s aviation team, and we have supported each other for many years in response to natural disasters in our states going as far back as 2001,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Harold Nicely, West Virginia State Aviation Officer. “We are just a small part of the overall response taking place, but to be able to be there to support our colleagues and the people of Kentucky is truly an honor. This is what the National Guard does best – we help our citizens when they are in need.”

Photo depicting flood damage over Jackson, Kentucky from a West Virginia National Guard UH-60M Blackhawk. Fourteen Soldiers from the WVNG’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC) and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion located in Williamstown, West Virginia, flew more than 25 hours July 28, 2022, rescuing over a dozen people and three pets from southeastern Kentucky following catastrophic flash flooding. (West Virginia National Guard, courtesy photo)

Aircrew members continue to conduct missions Friday in conjunction with the Kentucky National Guard and Tennessee National Guard.

“The work that these Soldiers are doing in the field as we speak is incredible,” said U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Wolfe, commander Company C, 2-104th GASB. “At one point yesterday (Thursday), one of our hoists lasted over 20 minutes as our crews rescued half a dozen people from a hillside. If we weren’t constantly training for this, both with our own crews and our counterparts across the National Guard, this monumental effort would not have been possible.”

“I’m incredibly proud of all the National Guard members, first responders and regular citizens who are stepping up to help Kentucky during this time of need,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, adjutant general of West Virginia. “This is what makes the National Guard so great – we come together as a team whether it be here in West Virginia or in one of our neighboring states, we are always there to answer the call. We will continue to provide assistance as needed for our neighbors in Kentucky throughout this response effort.”

The team of Soldiers from Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion (MEDEVAC) and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion located in Williamstown will stay in Kentucky until the Kentucky National Guard deems the mission complete.