WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) — A West Virginia military family was welcomed at the White House this week so their 15-year-old son, Caleb, could share his experience as a National Guard child.

Chief Master Sgt. Scott Melton of the West Virginia Air National Guard, his wife Beth and their son Caleb traveled from Charleston, West Virginia to the White House on Monday where they visited First Lady Jill Biden as part of her Joining Forces Initiative.

Caleb, a sophomore at Saint Albans High School, was one of seven students who participated in the roundtable discussion with Biden and the state Adjutants General.

“It was an honor to meet and participate in the roundtable with Dr. Biden. I was able to briefly share about the opportunities available to military teens whose parents serve in the West Virginia National Guard.” He continued, “This was an awesome experience that I will always remember. I’m very appreciative to all who serve.”

Biden, who is a National Guard mother, restarted the Joining Forces program after it was started by Michelle Obama in 2011.