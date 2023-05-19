CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia National Guardsman received recognition during the five-day Army National Guard (ARNG) Region II Best Warrior Competition held on May 19.

Held at Fort Barfoot in Virginia, the West Virginia National Guard’s Spc. Bret Williams, a 12W carpentry and masonry specialist assigned to the 922nd Engineer Detachment, was named Region II Soldier of the Year while the Virginia National Guard’s Staff Sgt. Dan Abbott, a 12N horizontal construction engineer assigned to Fort Barfoot, was named Region II NCO of the Year.

One West Virginia National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Avery Liller, was the runner-up in their respective category.

The competition had eleven NCOs and soldiers from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia participate in “a written exam, 13-mile ruck march, Army Warrior Tasks, day and night land navigation, confidence course, combat water survival test and timed multi-weapon challenge,” according to a Virginia National Guard release.

The winners will compete in the National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition in Alaska in July.