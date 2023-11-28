NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — From her creative fundraising ideas to her incredible fanbase following to a nod from a famous foodie, 19-year-old Breanna Herrick from New Martinsville, West Virginia is well on her way.

Baker Bre Herrick is getting some amazing attention from American television host and “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

Herrick has been chosen by Valastro to be in the running in a national contest that he calls “The Greatest Baker.” If chosen, Herrick could take home the title and be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine plus win $10,000.

If you would like to vote for Herrick, click here

Herrick is a sophomore at Marietta College and majors in Special and Elementary Education. She refers to herself as a rising creator because at the age of 12, she started her own business through a cake fundraiser.

Her home-based cake and cupcake business is called Bre’s Cupcakin’ Around, and to date she has raised $40,000 for local organizations and her community.

Herrick has 4,500 followers on her Facebook page and is currently in first place with the most votes in “The Greatest Baker” contest.

Go to her Facebook page to learn more about the young baker.