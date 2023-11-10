CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — For the first time in program history, a Marshall women’s cross country runner will be going to Nationals.

According to the Marshall University Athletics Facebook page, Abby Herring will be the first woman to compete in Nationals in program history. Herring finished sixth overall in Friday’s Mid-Atlantic Regional 6-kilometer race (3.73 miles) with a time of 19:52.

Herring, 22, who is originally from Parkersburg, is a three-time Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week.

On Marshall University’s website, Herring said she chose to go to Marshall because she, “Loved the campus and atmosphere.” She said she also wanted to be close to home.

West Virginia University’s top runner Alexis Lamb finished 14th overall and fifth outside the two automatically qualifying teams. The top four individuals outside the qualifying teams also punch their ticket to nationals, along with two others who are chosen at-large, giving Lamb a chance to be chosen for a spot.

Full results for the women’s 6K race and the men’s 10K race are available here.