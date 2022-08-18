KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together.

“We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the McGarys.

And their fairytale after a few weeks took a turn. Monday’s floodwaters rushed their home in Hugheston, in Eastern Kanawha County, causing Brooksanna fear she has never known before.

“I didn’t know if they would be alive,” Brooksanna McGary said about her dogs who were trapped inside the home with them.

Luckily, her beloved furry friends were alive, and the family is thankful that what matters is still here.

“I mean it’s really hit us that we don’t have anything, but we have each other, we have family, and we are healthy and alive, and that’s all you can ask for,” the McGarys said. “We are thankful for that.”

Overwhelmed that everything they have worked so hard for and created together is gone, but knowing that this challenge is one they won’t face alone.

With no flood insurance, these two say they are hoping for FEMA assistance.

“We were trying to set ourselves up to where we would be financially stable enough to start a family and now we just we don’t even have a home,” the McGarys said. “My vehicle is totaled, one of our other vehicles was damaged, so we have a truck to our name.”

The couple has a GoFundMe to raise money for their losses here.